Subscribe Today
Log In

Music

Rhythm Nation: Wyvern Lingo make us a playlist

The Bray trio reveal the songs that inspired their latest album

Andrew Lynch
28th February, 2021
Rhythm Nation: Wyvern Lingo make us a playlist
Saoirse Duane, Caoimhe Barry and Karen Cowley of Wyvern Lingo: their latest album is ‘about being in your late 20s, when you worry whether or not you’ve made the right moves’

“Three individuals whose lives are inextricably linked,” is how the Bray band Wyvern Lingo proudly define themselves. “We know each other inside out and can’t lie or fake it in front of each other, so our lyrics are awash with honesty.”

This is a claim fully borne out by Wyvern Lingo’s second album Awake You Lie, which has arrived almost two years to the day since their self-titled and...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Maximo Park’s new album focuses on recent personal events and broader political issues

Album reviews: Julien Baker, Maximo Park, Wyvern Lingo

Music Tony Clayton-Lea 2 hours ago
Éna Brennan: the composer has been granted €10,000 through the Female Commissioning Scheme

Classical Notes: Female composers reap the rewards for original music

Music Dick O'Riordan 2 hours ago
David Gray: ‘The resource of music as a means of achieving some kind of escape has become more intense’

David Gray interview: ‘All that matters is the thing you’re doing and how much heart, energy and creativity you’re giving it’

Music Nadine O’Regan 1 day ago
Fiachra Garvey, pianist and founder of West Wicklow Festival which will be streamed online this year. Photo: Alan Place/Press 22.

Classical Notes: Pianist Garvey leads us to West Wicklow, via Berlin

Music Dick O'Riordan 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1