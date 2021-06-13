Rhythm Nation: Willy Vlautin picks the playlist

“I was raised to believe that you weren’t a bum if you owned a house,” says Willy Vlautin, the Oregon novelist hailed by Roddy Doyle as “one of America’s great writers”. This obsession with property and respectability makes Vlautin’s latest book feel particularly relevant to Irish readers.

The Night Always Comes is the story of 30-year-old Lynette, who takes on three low-paid jobs in a...