Rhythm Nation: Uly

As gentle in his songwriting as a dandelion swaying in the breeze, Uly might be an understated presence, but this singer-songwriter’s new EP, If You Were A Day You’d Be A Sunday, is a pleasure: full with soothing sounds and mellifluous rhythms.

“Sunday is usually my writing day,” he says of the new record. “They feel a certain way – lazy, loose and warm. It’s a day to go for a...