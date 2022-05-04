Rhythm Nation: Tim Edey on his musical inspirations from Capercaillie to Sharon Shannon

“The nicest man in folk,” is how Tim Edey, the multi-instrumentalist, was once described by BBC DJ Mark Radcliffe. Born to Irish parents in Kent, he has toured and recorded with many Celtic music greats including the Chieftains, Christy Moore, Natalie MacMaster, Dougie MacLean and Frankie Gavin. He’s also shown great courage in overcoming personal problems including childhood bullying, panic attacks and an Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD) diagnosis.

“OCD and anxiety...