Rhythm Nation: Steve Ryan of Windings picks the tracks

Windings’ name has never seemed more appropriate. The Choice Music Prize-nominated Limerick indie-rock five-piece were scheduled to record a new album in March 2020, but then a certain public health event forced a rethink – and also a rewrite.

“The songs sat and matured like stinky cheese for all of that year, briefly getting an airing for one or two live streamed shows we were able to do over lockdown,” the band say, as Focus...