Rhythm Nation: Stephanie Rainey selects the songs

Stephanie Rainey prides herself on her resilience. The young singer-songwriter from Cork became an overnight success in 2015 when her powerful ballad Please Don’t Go (inspired by the death of her baby nephew from meningitis) took just 24 hours to clock up a million plays on Facebook.

Since then, Rainey has been through the highs and lows of today’s volatile music industry – and puts it all to good lyrical use on her new single...