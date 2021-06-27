Rhythm Nation: Sonny Condell picks the playlist
The musician from Scullion chooses that songs that have inspired him over the years
Sonny Condell’s fascination with the works of James Joyce goes back a long way. Over 40 years ago, he secured permission to include extracts from Ulysses in The Fruit Smelling Shop, a track on his folk band Scullion’s debut album. Now Scullion have recorded a new version at the invitation of Darina Gallagher, Director of the James Joyce Centre in Dublin.
“Sometimes when I’m trying to write a song, I get quite...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Album reviews: John Grant, Kojaque and Modest Mouse
A small-town boy’s candid stories blend pain and wit; a forceful, elegant hip hop love triangle comes to town; and US psych-pop experimentalists present first album in six years
Interview: Faye O’Rourke of Soda Blonde on starting fresh
The singer grew up in the band Little Green Cars, which saw bidding wars, hit albums and world tours when she was just a teen. Now older and wiser, she and her bandmates have a new project Soda Blonde
Classical Notes: An Out of the Ordinary performance brings its reward for Irish opera
Irish National Opera has won the €50,000 Fedora Digital Prize for its virtual reality community opera
Classical Notes: OperaVision puts Europe’s young fans on the right track
Freeview streaming platform OperaVision showcases opera, music theatre and ballet from 28 theatres in 17 countries