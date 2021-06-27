Subscribe Today
Log In

Music

Rhythm Nation: Sonny Condell picks the playlist

The musician from Scullion chooses that songs that have inspired him over the years

Andrew Lynch
27th June, 2021
Rhythm Nation: Sonny Condell picks the playlist
Sonny Condell, centre, with his band Scullion who have recorded a new version of their Ulysses-inspired track The Fruit Smelling Shop

Sonny Condell’s fascination with the works of James Joyce goes back a long way. Over 40 years ago, he secured permission to include extracts from Ulysses in The Fruit Smelling Shop, a track on his folk band Scullion’s debut album. Now Scullion have recorded a new version at the invitation of Darina Gallagher, Director of the James Joyce Centre in Dublin.

“Sometimes when I’m trying to write a song, I get quite...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

John Grant ably balances pain and wit on Boy from Michigan

Album reviews: John Grant, Kojaque and Modest Mouse

Music Tony Clayton-Lea 2 hours ago
Faye O’Rourke: ‘I am a very liberal person, but I will always question things.’ Picture: Bryan Meade

Interview: Faye O’Rourke of Soda Blonde on starting fresh

Music Andrea Cleary 2 hours ago
Rachel Goode in Irish National Opera’s A Thing I Cannot Name which will be streamed online next month

Classical Notes: An Out of the Ordinary performance brings its reward for Irish opera

Music Dick O'Riordan 2 hours ago
A livestream of Donizetti’s Lucia di Lammermoor from the Staatsoper Hambur as part of Operavision

Classical Notes: OperaVision puts Europe’s young fans on the right track

Music Dick O'Riordan 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1