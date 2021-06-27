Rhythm Nation: Sonny Condell picks the playlist

Sonny Condell’s fascination with the works of James Joyce goes back a long way. Over 40 years ago, he secured permission to include extracts from Ulysses in The Fruit Smelling Shop, a track on his folk band Scullion’s debut album. Now Scullion have recorded a new version at the invitation of Darina Gallagher, Director of the James Joyce Centre in Dublin.

“Sometimes when I’m trying to write a song, I get quite...