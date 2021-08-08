Rhythm Nation: Roisin Dwyer selects the playlist

Roisin Dwyer’s credentials for presenting her own music radio show are impeccable. A commissioning editor with Hot Press magazine for 16 years, she currently works in public relations at the National Concert Hall and has promoted events by artists such as Gavin Friday, Cathal Coughlan and Lisa O’Neill. She’s long been a familiar contributor to other people’s radio programmes, but is now the headline act on Rip It Up which goes out every Wednesday night...