Rhythm Nation: Rachel Mae Hannon

“Can we get a little closer now?” is the refrain of Rachel Mae Hannon’s most recent single. Given the current uncertainty over lifting Covid-19 restrictions, it could hardly be a more timely question. Closer is just one soul-pop highlight on Like It Is, the debut EP from this Monaghan-born singer-songwriter whose CV also includes being a researcher on The Late Late Toy Show.

“This EP explores the journey of being true...