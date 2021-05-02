Rhythm Nation: Peter Doran picks the playlist

Peter Doran’s new single Blue Mountains comes with an interesting back story. Growing up in Mullingar, the budding singer-songwriter had a musical mentor called Vinny Baker.

A few years after Baker’s sudden death in 2013, Doran acquired his acoustic guitar and has now used it to write a song he believes “was waiting in the instrument . . . a gift from its former owner.

“Everyone carries about an idea of paradise, a dream-perfect...