Sunday October 4, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Rhythm Nation: Peter Broderick’s favourite tunes

The musician lists the tracks that he takes inspiration from, along with his reasons why

4th October, 2020
Peter Broderick has just released an album of “experimental bedroom folk-pop” called Blackberry

Foraging for wild food may not sound like a typical rock musician’s hobby. Then again, Peter Broderick is not a typical rock musician. Originally from Oregon, the one-time member of Danish indie ensemble Efterklang thrives on constant experimentation, as can be seen from a solo discography that embraces gospel, soul, spoken word and beat boxing.

Today Broderick lives in Galway with his wife, the singer Brigid Mae Power, and has just released an...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Classical Notes: Wexford teams up with RTÉ to spread its magic nationwide

Wexford Festival Opera is going digital this autumn, with eagerly-anticipated performances from the likes of Juan Diego Florez, Celine Byrne and Joseph Calleja

Dick O'Riordan | 6 hours ago

Album reviews: Denise Chaila, Matt Berninger, Ailbhe Reddy

Limerick’s Denise Chaila trips the light fantastic, The National’s lead singer presents an evocative debut solo album, and Ailbhe Reddy exhilarates with insightful pop songs

Tony Clayton-Lea | 6 hours ago

Ailbhe Reddy: ‘Being vulnerable is a good thing’

The Dublin singer-songwriter explains why her new album Personal History is an exercise in unearthing fresh creativity from cathartic experiences

Dave Hanratty | 6 hours ago