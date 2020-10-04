Rhythm Nation: Peter Broderick’s favourite tunes

Foraging for wild food may not sound like a typical rock musician’s hobby. Then again, Peter Broderick is not a typical rock musician. Originally from Oregon, the one-time member of Danish indie ensemble Efterklang thrives on constant experimentation, as can be seen from a solo discography that embraces gospel, soul, spoken word and beat boxing.

Today Broderick lives in Galway with his wife, the singer Brigid Mae Power, and has just released an...