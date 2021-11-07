Rhythm Nation: Pastiche

“An unashamed pop lover.” That’s the self-description of young Malahide woman Jade Roche, who has just released her second single, Heaven, under the stage name Pastiche. A graduate of the Billie Barry Stage School and the British and Irish Music Institute, she’s on a mission to show that this country can produce “kick-ass female pop music” as well as anywhere else. “It always seemed to be imported,” Pastiche says. “There are very few successful female...