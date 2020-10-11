Rhythm Nation: Oliver Cole picks the tunes this week

When Oliver Cole was frontman with the hard-rocking indie band Turn in the early 2000s, he generally went by the moniker Ollie. For the music he is making these days, however, the more grown-up version of his name seems entirely appropriate.

Exhibit A is the Meath man’s new single You Were the Right Turn, described by its creator as a song about “recovery and redemption, the healing that begins after acceptance of loss”. It’s an...