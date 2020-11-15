Rhythm Nation: Niamh Regan selects the tunes

“Galway’s answer to Laura Marling” was how one RTE DJ described the singer-songwriter (and qualified schoolteacher) Niamh Regan. Others have detected the influences of Van Morrison, Tom Waits and Lisa Hannigan on the work of a woman who won a Paul Brady scholarship to study flute and guitar at the University of Limerick when aged just 17.

Now listeners can judge for themselves on Regan’s remarkably assured debut album Hemet, which is...