Sunday November 15, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Rhythm Nation: Niamh Regan selects the tunes

The Galway singer-songwriter picks ten tracks that have shaped her life and career

15th November, 2020
Niamh Regan is been described as ‘Galway’s answer to Laura Marling’

“Galway’s answer to Laura Marling” was how one RTE DJ described the singer-songwriter (and qualified schoolteacher) Niamh Regan. Others have detected the influences of Van Morrison, Tom Waits and Lisa Hannigan on the work of a woman who won a Paul Brady scholarship to study flute and guitar at the University of Limerick when aged just 17.

Now listeners can judge for themselves on Regan’s remarkably assured debut album Hemet, which is...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Album reviews: JyellowL, Prester John, AC/DC

An Irish rapper making his debut, an ad-hoc collective with an eclectic musical palette and Australia’s hard-rock veterans are reviewed this week

Tony Clayton-Lea | 3 hours ago

Sam Smith: ‘I’m a human being. And I am not very smart sometimes. I make mistakes’

Sam Smith’s rise to fame and fortune was meteoric, marred only by a memorable gaffe at the 2016 Academy Awards – a moment that the singer now sees as a huge turning point and learning experience

Nadine O’Regan | 3 hours ago

Classical Notes: RIAM’s Sandford prize recalls an inspirational singer

The Irene Sandford Award for Singers is a fitting tribute to a vocalist who was taken too soon

Dick O'Riordan | 3 hours ago