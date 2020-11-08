Rhythm Nation: Myles O’Reilly selects the tunes

Myles O’Reilly is something of an accidental songwriter. The Dublin-based filmmaker began creating ambient sounds as links for music documentaries, then realised that they worked well as compositions in their own right.
Now O’Reilly has released his second album Cabin Lights Off under the moniker [Indistinct Chatter], which relies on no visual aids at all. Based around organs, synths and choirs drifting in reverb, it’s designed to evoke the immersive feel of a...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team