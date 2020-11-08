Rhythm Nation: Myles O’Reilly selects the tunes

Myles O’Reilly is something of an accidental songwriter. The Dublin-based filmmaker began creating ambient sounds as links for music documentaries, then realised that they worked well as compositions in their own right.

Now O’Reilly has released his second album Cabin Lights Off under the moniker [Indistinct Chatter], which relies on no visual aids at all. Based around organs, synths and choirs drifting in reverb, it’s designed to evoke the immersive feel of a...