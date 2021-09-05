Rhythm Nation: Moxie selects the playlist

“The beginning of a new era” is how Irish alt-folk band Moxie describe their second album, aptly titled The Dawn of Motion. The reason is simple: since their instrumental debut, they have acquired a vocalist in Tunisian-born Frenchwoman Julia Spanu.

First formed at the Willie Clancy Summer School a decade ago, Moxie’s distinguished CV includes performing in Áras an Uachtaráin for President Michael D Higgins and German chancellor Angela Merkel. Now they sound...