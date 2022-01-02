Rhythm Nation: Molly O’Mahony

Molly O’Mahony’s latest single could hardly be any more personal. “Brother Blue was inspired by a meeting with my younger brother some years back,” says the west Cork singer-songwriter, who has spent a decade performing with art-folk group Mongoose but will release her debut solo album in 2022.

“[This] triggered a storm of sadness in me and frustration around my powerlessness to halt family patterns of self-criticism. I wrote Brother...