Sunday September 6, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Rhythm Nation: Mary Coughlan

The veteran blues singer picks the tracks that mean the most to her, musically and spiritually

6th September, 2020
Mary Coughlan has just released Life Stories, perhaps her most intimate and autobiographical album yet, at the age of 64

Mary Coughlan is a survivor. The straight-talking Galway singer has been badly hit by Covid-19, which forced her to postpone a whole year’s worth of international gigs and live on the Pandemic Unemployment Payment. Undaunted, she has just released perhaps her most intimate and autobiographical album yet at the age of 64.

Co-written and recorded by Pete Glenister, Life Stories is a typically defiant collection that deals with familiar themes of abuse, addiction and...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Album reviews: Suzanne Vega, Throwing Muses, Mary Coughlan

A trio of veteran female acts come under the microscope this week

Tony Clayton-Lea | 10 hours ago

Sing like you’re winning: Gary Lightbody of Snow Patrol bounces back

Snow Patrol’s lead singer knows all about the highs and lows of the music business, from huge success to struggles with alcohol and mental health issues to having the solid support a loyal following

Nadine O’Regan | 10 hours ago

Classical Notes: Calling all talented teens for a €5,000 classical prize

Teenage trombonist Charlie Casey helped to launch this year’s prestigious Frank Maher Classical Music Awards

Dick O'Riordan | 10 hours ago