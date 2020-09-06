Rhythm Nation: Mary Coughlan

Mary Coughlan is a survivor. The straight-talking Galway singer has been badly hit by Covid-19, which forced her to postpone a whole year’s worth of international gigs and live on the Pandemic Unemployment Payment. Undaunted, she has just released perhaps her most intimate and autobiographical album yet at the age of 64.
Co-written and recorded by Pete Glenister, Life Stories is a typically defiant collection that deals with familiar themes of abuse, addiction and...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team