Rhythm Nation: Mark Geary picks the tunes
The New York-based singer/songwriter selects the tracks that shaped his life and musical outlook
Born in Dublin, Mark Geary has spent a lot of his life and career living in New York, and there's a sense in his songwriting that he has learned lessons from folk-writing masters here and in his adopted home. With a new single Spectre currently on release, Geary’s trademark style is deft, delicate and often lyrically dark – Time Out New York said his songs “about love and defiance recall Richard Thompson and John Lennon”....
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Classical Notes: Get ready for a long string of modern micro-operas
20 Shots of Opera, the latest brainchild of Irish National Opera, is being described as ‘the biggest single-event commissioning project in Irish operatic history’
Albums: Sigur Rós, Rosie Carney and Yungblud
A seasonal treat of Medieval Icelandic poetry, a sensitive reworking of Radiohead’s The Bends and an exhausting punk effort are reviewed this week
Interview: Rosie Carney on how recording a cover of The Bends helped her through lockdown
The singer-songwriter escaped from the lockdown in London to Donegal where, initially flattened by the enormity of the pandemic, she found a creative release in reinterpreting Radiohead’s influential album The Bends
Nadine O’Regan: Damien Dempsey reminds us of the power of live music
After nearly a year starved of live gigs, the virtual Other Voices festival brought the genius of the singer-songwriter fresh to my ears