Rhythm Nation: Mark Geary picks the tunes

Born in Dublin, Mark Geary has spent a lot of his life and career living in New York, and there's a sense in his songwriting that he has learned lessons from folk-writing masters here and in his adopted home. With a new single Spectre currently on release, Geary’s trademark style is deft, delicate and often lyrically dark – Time Out New York said his songs “about love and defiance recall Richard Thompson and John Lennon”....