Rhythm Nation: Laura Elizabeth Hughes
The Dublin-born singer/songwriter picks the ten songs which mean the most to her
“A step at confronting the nothingness routine that hit when I was out of work for four months.” That’s how Laura Elizabeth Hughes describes her new single Days which, like almost every artistic endeavour right now, has been strongly influenced by the lockdown experience. “I rely heavily on other people to bring what I write to life in a bigger sense,” says the young Dublin singer-songwriter, “and I haven’t had that luxury this past year.”...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
‘Even hearing the sound system felt nostalgic’
The compilers of a new report on stricken performers during the pandemic were left ‘in tears’ by testimonials from artists