Rhythm Nation: Kevin Barry picks the tunes

“I’m willing to change the meaning of a sentence for the sake of the sound,” Kevin Barry once told an interviewer. He went on to add that fans of his books tend to be “people who read with the ear”.
As these comments suggest, music has always been crucial to the Limerick-born writer whose novels include one (Beatlebone) about John Lennon seeking solitude on an Irish island.
Barry’s newly...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team