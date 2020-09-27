Rhythm Nation: Junior Brother picks his favourite tunes

Rumours of the Irish festival’s death have been greatly exaggerated. This is the inspiring message we can all take from Sofft Nights, a new series of socially distanced concerts and holistic experiences that will take place next Friday and Saturday in Dunderry Park, Co Meath.
Shamanic drumming in the woods, storytelling in a megalithic cairn and lakeside theatrical monologues are all on offer for those lucky enough to physically be there, but even...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team