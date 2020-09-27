Rhythm Nation: Junior Brother picks his favourite tunes

Rumours of the Irish festival’s death have been greatly exaggerated. This is the inspiring message we can all take from Sofft Nights, a new series of socially distanced concerts and holistic experiences that will take place next Friday and Saturday in Dunderry Park, Co Meath.

Shamanic drumming in the woods, storytelling in a megalithic cairn and lakeside theatrical monologues are all on offer for those lucky enough to physically be there, but even...