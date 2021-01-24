Subscribe Today
Log In

Music

Rhythm Nation: John Walsh picks the tunes

The composer and Flamenco guitarist explains what drew him to Spanish music and selects the tracks that have inspired him

Andrew Lynch
24th January, 2021
Rhythm Nation: John Walsh picks the tunes
John Walsh has composed music for Ballet Ireland, Riverdance and Michael Rooney’s De Cuellar Suite

“Flamenco captured me,” John Walsh writes in the liner notes to his debut album Irlandalucía.

“I never sought it out. Nevertheless, I was compelled to dedicate all my waking hours in the following years to trying to understand and learning to play this wonderful music.”

After studying with flamenco masters in Algericas, Seville and Granada, the Longford man returned home and launched a new career. As well as becoming...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Arlo Parks: a talent that will surge ahead in 2021

Album reviews: Arlo Parks, Mary Timony, James Yorkston

Music Tony Clayton-Lea 3 hours ago
Jonas Kaufman: ‘I know about a quite high rate of suicides in our family of musicians, because they don’t see any future and it is really, really terrible.‘ Photo: Gregor Hohenberg

Classical Notes: Top tenor makes a plea for musicians in distress

Music Dick O'Riordan 3 hours ago

Album reviews: Aaron Frazer, Georgie and Zayn Malik

Music Tony Clayton-Lea 1 week ago
Sarah Richmond and Rory Musgrave in What Happened to Lucrece as part of Wexford Festival Opera 2020: Wexford Festival Opera has now organised mini online concerts for Sundays during January and February

Classical Notes: Juicy bite-sized pieces of opera from Wexford Factory

Music Dick O'Riordan 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1