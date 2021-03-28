Rhythm Nation: John Spillane selects the playlist
The Cork-based singer-songwriter picks the tunes that mean the most to him
John Spillane is a creature of habit. For 20 years now, he has been playing at De Barra’s folk club in Clonakilty in Co Cork on the first Thursday of every month throughout floods, snowstorms and health scares.
Naturally enough, the popular singer-songwriter isn’t letting a small thing like Covid-19 stop him, and so the gigs have continued online during lockdown. Next Thursday, it will be business as usual, apart from the fact that...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Classical Notes: INO turns Puccini’s tragic tale into a glowing victory
A full-blown concert of the legendary opera La Bohème for an online audience was more intimate and moving than many a live performance
Forever changes: Wild Youth interviewed
Battered and bereft from their loss of live performances due to lockdown, Dublin pop-dance outfit are climbing from the canvas with a sparkling new EP, Forever Girl
Album reviews: Justin Bieber, Tune-Yards, Loney Dear
A teen idol, an art-pop auteur and a Swedish experimentalist are all reviewed this week
Album reviews: Brian Crosby, [Indistinct Chatter] and For Those I Love
Atmospheric piano pieces from a soundtrack composer, a tribute to a deceased parent and a spoken word collection are reviewed this week