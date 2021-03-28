Rhythm Nation: John Spillane selects the playlist

John Spillane is a creature of habit. For 20 years now, he has been playing at De Barra’s folk club in Clonakilty in Co Cork on the first Thursday of every month throughout floods, snowstorms and health scares.

Naturally enough, the popular singer-songwriter isn’t letting a small thing like Covid-19 stop him, and so the gigs have continued online during lockdown. Next Thursday, it will be business as usual, apart from the fact that...