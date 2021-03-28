Subscribe Today
Log In

Music

Rhythm Nation: John Spillane selects the playlist

The Cork-based singer-songwriter picks the tunes that mean the most to him

Andrew Lynch
28th March, 2021
Rhythm Nation: John Spillane selects the playlist
John Spillane: his new album 100 Snow White Horses is out on April 2

John Spillane is a creature of habit. For 20 years now, he has been playing at De Barra’s folk club in Clonakilty in Co Cork on the first Thursday of every month throughout floods, snowstorms and health scares.

Naturally enough, the popular singer-songwriter isn’t letting a small thing like Covid-19 stop him, and so the gigs have continued online during lockdown. Next Thursday, it will be business as usual, apart from the fact that...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Celine Byrne operating at the height of her powers in Irish National Opera’s production of La Bohème. Picture: Ros Kavanagh

Classical Notes: INO turns Puccini’s tragic tale into a glowing victory

Music Dick O'Riordan 1 hour ago
Wild Youth: ‘The energy in the room when you perform is very difficult to explain. All we know has been taken away from us’

Forever changes: Wild Youth interviewed

Music Tony Clayton-Lea 1 hour ago
Justin Bieber: pleasant but hollow

Album reviews: Justin Bieber, Tune-Yards, Loney Dear

Music Tony Clayton-Lea 1 hour ago
Brian Crosby left one of Ireland’s most successful groups, Bell X1, to become a soundtrack/ambient composer

Album reviews: Brian Crosby, [Indistinct Chatter] and For Those I Love

Music Tony Clayton-Lea 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1