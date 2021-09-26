Rhythm Nation: John Blek

John Blek likes to work on a big canvas. The Corkman’s new album On Ether & Air is a follow-up to earlier releases with themes of fire, earth and water. Together, they form an elemental cycle that Blek calls Catharsis, confirming his reputation as one of Ireland’s most original folk singer-songwriters and a gifted storyteller to boot.

“For me, there’s something meditative about the sound of On Ether & Air,” Blek...