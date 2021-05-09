Rhythm Nation: Jando picks the playlist

“Music and art are inextricably linked,” says Owen McLoughlin, one half of the multi-award-winning Irish printmakers Jando. “There’s no denying that appreciating one enhances the experience of the other.”

Inspired by great Irish landmarks such as Dublin’s Poolbeg Lighthouse, Cork’s Shandon Tower and Galway Cathedral, McLoughlin formed Jando with his wife Julie in 2015 (the name is an acronym for ‘Julie and Owen’). Now their colourful, cinematic products are...