Rhythm Nation: Jack O’Rourke

“Love does not discriminate, neither should our laws.” Jack O’Rourke’s powerful song Silence became a campaign anthem for Amnesty Ireland during the marriage equality referendum in 2015. Next week, the music teacher from Ovens in Co Cork will release his new album Wild Place, a raw and soulful collection of piano-led compositions recorded in the acoustic setting of Triskel Christchurch, Co Cork.

“Wild Place has songs of love and loss,...