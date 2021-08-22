Subscribe Today
Log In

Music

Rhythm Nation: Iarla Ó Lionáird selects the playlist

The acclaimed sean-nós singer picks the ten tracks that mean the most to him

Andrew Lynch
22nd August, 2021
Rhythm Nation: Iarla Ó Lionáird selects the playlist
Iarla Ó Lionáird is lead vocalist for the Irish/American supergroup The Gloaming

Iarla Ó Lionáird is a sean-nós singer who is always open to new ideas. A public performer since the age of five, the Corkman appeared in the film Brooklyn at author Colm Tóibín’s personal request and is lead vocalist for the Irish/American supergroup The Gloaming. Now he has embarked on a traditional/electronic music collaboration with harper Una Monaghan and cellist Kevin Murphy, which the trio will showcase on a national tour next month....

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Pressure Machine, The Killers’ seventh studio album, is a marked cut above previous releases.

Album reviews: Paddy Casey, Villagers, The Killers

Music Tony Clayton-Lea 1 week ago
Julia Doyle, soprano, will feature in Handel’s opera Acis and Galatea from St Patrick’s Hall in Dublin Castle on Friday as part of Dublin HandelFest. Picture: Louise O’Dwyer

Classical Notes: Baroque orchestra aspires to an annual HandelFest

Music Dick O'Riordan 1 week ago
Paddy Casey is putting out a double album, despite the belief that albums have ‘gone the way of the dodo’. Picture: Bryan Meade

Paddy Casey interview: ‘I got mad into locking myself away for a couple of hours’

Music Andrea Cleary 1 week ago
Rosetta Cucchi has amassed an agenda of more than 50 separate events, many of them with live audiences that adhere to the social restrictions of the day.

Classical Notes: Wexford Festival Opera to return with all guns blazing

Music Dick O'Riordan 2 weeks ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1