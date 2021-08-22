Rhythm Nation: Iarla Ó Lionáird selects the playlist

Iarla Ó Lionáird is a sean-nós singer who is always open to new ideas. A public performer since the age of five, the Corkman appeared in the film Brooklyn at author Colm Tóibín’s personal request and is lead vocalist for the Irish/American supergroup The Gloaming. Now he has embarked on a traditional/electronic music collaboration with harper Una Monaghan and cellist Kevin Murphy, which the trio will showcase on a national tour next month....