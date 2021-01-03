Rhythm Nation: Hermitage Green

As was the case for just about every other band in Ireland, Hermitage Green’s 2020 did not exactly go according to plan. An album to mark their ten-year anniversary had to be put on ice, while a tour involving dates in Australia went by the wayside. Undaunted, however, the Limerick folk-rockers have released a new single called My Love, which is in part a tribute to their native city.

“My Love is a song...