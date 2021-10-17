Rhythm Nation: Gorgeous Wrecks

Back in 1916, Gorgeous Wrecks was Dubliners’ nickname for a Dad’s Army-style defence force that unwisely got involved in the Easter Rising and suffered heavy casualties. The modern-day Irish band of the same name are happy to take a much lower profile. All that “Flinders” and “Jay” will reveal is that they’re from Dublin and Galway, but met “while nursing a pair of hangovers on an Antoni Gaudi walking tour in Barcelona”....