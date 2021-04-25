Rhythm Nation: Gavin Murphy picks the playlist
The Dublin-based singer/songwriter picks the ten tunes that mean the most to him
“I’m very impressed and flattered by what they do.” This is the seal of approval Morrissey has given These Charming Men, an Irish tribute act to The Smiths so authentic that they once filled in for the man himself at a Japanese rock festival.
Despite enjoying considerable success since he co-founded the band in 1995, however, These Charming Men’s guitarist and manager Gavin Murphy always wanted to make his own music...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month, €19.99 Monthly thereafter
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Classical Notes: Our French connection brings rich rewards for talented Irish musicians
Percussionist Caitriona Frost is the winner of the Music Performance Residency 2021-22 in the Centre Culturel Irlandais in Paris
Rhythm Nation: Eamon Murray of Beoga selects the playlist
The bodhrán player with the traditional quintet from Antrim picks the tunes that have inspired him
Album reviews: Tom Jones, Declan O’Rourke and Beverly Glenn-Copeland
The Welsh singer in gospel/R&B mode; a seventh album from the Irish singer/songwriter and an electronic/jazz release from 1986 are this week’s picks
Album reviews: Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi, Imelda May and London Grammar
Folk songs by way of North Carolina and Limerick, a new album from the Liberties singer/songwriter and an electronic/pop trio’s third record are all reviewed this week