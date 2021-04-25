Subscribe Today
Music

Rhythm Nation: Gavin Murphy picks the playlist

The Dublin-based singer/songwriter picks the ten tunes that mean the most to him

Andrew Lynch
25th April, 2021
Rhythm Nation: Gavin Murphy picks the playlist
Gavin Murphy: his new single The Sound of Heartbreak is out now

“I’m very impressed and flattered by what they do.” This is the seal of approval Morrissey has given These Charming Men, an Irish tribute act to The Smiths so authentic that they once filled in for the man himself at a Japanese rock festival.

Despite enjoying considerable success since he co-founded the band in 1995, however, These Charming Men’s guitarist and manager Gavin Murphy always wanted to make his own music...

