Rhythm Nation: Feeka selects the songs

“All it took was a global pandemic for me to get my act together,” jokes Jack Frimston, the former frontman of indie-pop hopefuls the Tailormade.

When that band broke up, he jammed his way around the United States and Australia before heading home to Britain last year and planning a solo career under the moniker Feeka. Judging from his Manchester-inspired debut single Portland Street, it’s proved a wise decision.

“Moving to...