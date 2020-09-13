Sunday September 13, 2020
Rhythm Nation: Emperor of Ice Cream

John ‘Haggis’ Hegarty, frontman of Emperor of Ice Cream, lists the tracks that he has been taking inspiration from recently, along with his reasons why

13th September, 2020
John ‘Haggis’ Hegarty of Emperor of Ice Cream: the Cork band have released their debut album No Sound Ever Dies 25 years later than originally planned

Has there ever been a more aptly titled album than No Sound Ever Dies? The Cork indie-rock band Emperor of Ice Cream first recorded it all of 25 years ago, but then saw their hard work fall by the wayside after prematurely parting company with Sony Records.

Last April, however, the four members (now scattered to Cork, Waterford, New York and Amsterdam) saw a retrospective Irish Examiner article about themselves and decided that late was better...

