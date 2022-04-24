Rhythm Nation: Emmitt Cawley on why his influences include Drake, Tori Amos and Bill Withers

Nederland Dans Theater is widely regarded as one of the world’s greatest contemporary dance companies. Famous for its radical ballet productions, it also has a troupe called NDT 2 reserved for talented younger dancers. Next month, NDT 2 has two dates at Dublin’s Bord Gáis Energy Theatre, performing a triple bill of pieces by German, Dutch and Swedish choreographers, set to music that includes songs by Tori Amos.

