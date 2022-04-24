Rhythm Nation: Emmitt Cawley on why his influences include Drake, Tori Amos and Bill Withers
The South African-born dancer will appear with NDT 2 at the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre next month
Nederland Dans Theater is widely regarded as one of the world’s greatest contemporary dance companies. Famous for its radical ballet productions, it also has a troupe called NDT 2 reserved for talented younger dancers. Next month, NDT 2 has two dates at Dublin’s Bord Gáis Energy Theatre, performing a triple bill of pieces by German, Dutch and Swedish choreographers, set to music that includes songs by Tori Amos.
From South Africa...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Rhythm Nation: Vale
The Tipperary electropop artist picks the ten tracks that mean the most to him
Album reviews: Paddy Casey, Villagers, The Killers
A pair of acclaimed Irish troubadours and the veteran US stadium rock outfit are reviewed this week
Classical Notes: Baroque orchestra aspires to an annual HandelFest
Running from August 20 to 22, the series of events includes a live performance of the composer’s acclaimed opera Acis and Galatea
Paddy Casey interview: ‘I got mad into locking myself away for a couple of hours’
The singer/songwriter picked up some curious creative habits during the lockdowns but the end result was his first physical release in almost a decade, the double album Turn This Ship Around