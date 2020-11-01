Rhythm Nation: Emma Langford

Emma Langford is a case study in overcoming adversity. When the Limerick-born singer-songwriter was 12, she almost lost her voice due to a severe case of vocal nodules. After a few years of therapy and coaching, she went on to win an RTÉ Folk Award for Best Emerging Artist with her debut album Quiet Giant.

Now Langford has released Sowing Acorns, a warm, vibrant and soulful new long-player which she presents as a declaration of...