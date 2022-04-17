Rhythm Nation: Electronica act Dirty Dreamer on why they are inspired by The Bonk and Nine Inch Nails

Louise Gaffney, Daithí O’Connor and Ken McCabe are all former members of the Choice Music Prize-nominated band Come On Live Long. Now they have reunited as Dirty Dreamer, an ambient electronica act with a passion for live performance. Their newly released debut album The Everyday in Bloom is the accumulation of hundreds of hours of recorded material from the band’s weekly improvised sessions, edited into what they call “a ten-track ode to the beauty of...