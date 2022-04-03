Rhythm Nation: Electronic musician ZOiD finds inspiration in tracks by Aphex Twin and John Coltrane

“To me, music is like magic,” says Daniel Jacobson (aka ZOiD), a stalwart of Dublin’s electronica scene. “If you know how the trick is done, it’s not that special.” ZOiD’s own particular brand of magic can be heard on his new album ZONGS, featuring female vocalists Lauren, Aoife Doyle, Dorota Konchevska, Esosa, Jenna Harris, Suzanne Savage, Seo and Miriam Ingram.

“[I thought], what if I...