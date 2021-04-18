Rhythm Nation: Eamon Murray of Beoga selects the playlist

Beoga could well be the answer to a quiz question: which Irish band co-wrote two tracks (Galway Girl and Nancy Mulligan) on Ed Sheeran’s record-breakingly successful 2017 album and then joined his headline performance at that year’s Glastonbury Festival?

This career highlight, however, shouldn’t overshadow the Antrim traditional quintet‘s many other creative achievements, which now includes the release of a new five-track EP. While primarily instrumental, the record features the Maya Angelou...