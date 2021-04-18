Subscribe Today
Log In

Music

Rhythm Nation: Eamon Murray of Beoga selects the playlist

The bodhrán player with the traditional quintet from Antrim picks the tunes that have inspired him

Andrew Lynch
18th April, 2021
Rhythm Nation: Eamon Murray of Beoga selects the playlist
Eamon Murray, front left, with his band Beoga

Beoga could well be the answer to a quiz question: which Irish band co-wrote two tracks (Galway Girl and Nancy Mulligan) on Ed Sheeran’s record-breakingly successful 2017 album and then joined his headline performance at that year’s Glastonbury Festival?

This career highlight, however, shouldn’t overshadow the Antrim traditional quintet‘s many other creative achievements, which now includes the release of a new five-track EP. While primarily instrumental, the record features the Maya Angelou...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month, €19.99 Monthly thereafter

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Naomi Louisa O’Connell joins the epic line-up of singers taking part in Irish National Opera’s new free online series called Friday Opera Explorer

Classical Notes: Could streaming be a silver lining for classical music?

Music Dick O'Riordan 10 hours ago
Declan O‘Rourke’s new album Arrivals plays to his strengths by aligning lucid, short story lyrics with sublime melodies and scrupulous guitar playing

Album reviews: Tom Jones, Declan O’Rourke and Beverly Glenn-Copeland

Music Tony Clayton-Lea 10 hours ago
Rhiannon Giddens and Francesco Turrisi present a genre-stretching suite of folk songs on They’re Calling Me Home

Album reviews: Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi, Imelda May and London Grammar

Music Tony Clayton-Lea 1 week ago
Sam Rasmussen, far right, with his band The Paper Kites

Rhythm Nation: Sam Rasmussen of the Paper Kites selects the playlist

Music Andrew Lynch 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1