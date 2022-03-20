Rhythm Nation: DJ Glen Brady picks tracks from Nas, Lou Reed and Kenny Rogers among his top ten inspirational tunes

“It was all inside me, waiting to come out,” Glen Brady says. The celebrated Irish DJ and soundman has finally struck out on his own with new band Def Nettle.

Born in Drogheda but raised between New York and Dublin, his previous collaborators include REM, the Cranberries and Andy Rourke from the Smiths. Now Brady is the frontman of a punk/electronic/hip hop project designed, he says, to “take no prisoners”....