Rhythm Nation: Daragh Lynch on his musical influences from Planxty to Nirvana

“We’re not too precious about only singing traditional Irish songs or anything like that,” Daragh Lynch from the Choice Music Prize-winning folk band Lankum once told an interviewer. “Borders can quite often be useless and arbitrary things.”

This eclectic approach explains why Lynch’s CV also includes stints with various Irish punk, metal and shock-rock cabaret outfits. His latest collaborator is the Edinburgh-born, Dublin-based singer and multi-instrumentalist Iona Zajac whose...