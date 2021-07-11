Rhythm Nation: Dan Donnelly

“The best thing I’ve ever done” is how Dan Donnelly describes his work with the Franco-Irish supergroup The Celtic Social Club. That’s a bold claim from the Belfast native who first rose to prominence as frontman of folk-rock band Watercress and has also lent his services to many other outfits, including 1990s hitmakers The Wonder Stuff. But powerful evidence is available in the shape of The Celtic Social Club’s upbeat new single For Real, a...