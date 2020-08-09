Rhythm Nation: D Cullen

It’s not everyone who evokes comparisons to Elvis Costello and the Beatles on the release of their first few singles, but Dubliner D Cullen has had that honour. His latest single Rainbow Weather was even helmed by producer and engineer Roger Bechirian, who has worked with Costello, the Undertones and Squeeze.

True to its name, the track evokes a sense of light peeping from the clouds after a dismal day. “It’s about taking...