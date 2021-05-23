Subscribe Today
Log In

Music

Rhythm Nation: Cosha picks the playlist

The Wicklow R&B singer-songwriter selects the ten tunes that have inspired her

Andrew Lynch
23rd May, 2021
Rhythm Nation: Cosha picks the playlist
Cosha: the R&B singer-songwriter’s upcoming debut album is named after Mt Pleasant, the area where she grew up in Wicklow.

Cassia O’Reilly (aka Cosha) is a woman who will never forget her roots. The Wicklow R&B singer-songwriter’s upcoming debut album may have been recorded in London and Los Angeles, but it’s named after the area where she grew up – Mt Pleasant.

“Songs I love make me feel at home,” Cosha says. “I wanted this album to be somewhere you can retreat to for companionship, something that...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Bob Dylan during the recording of Bringing It All Back Home in New York in 1965. Picture: Michael Ochs Archives

Bob Dylan: the ‘ragged clown’ who never stopped shifting shape

Music Graeme Thomson 1 hour ago
Maria Doyle Kennedy: ’I was overwhelmed by all the things we had lost, the ability to be together, to perform’

Interview: Maria Doyle Kennedy on producing an album during Covid-19

Music Tony Clayton-Lea 1 hour ago
Chrissie Hynde’s Bob Dylan covers album avoids Dylan’s best-known songs for hidden album cuts and classics

Album reviews: Chrissie Hynde, Del Amitri and Billie Marten

Music Tony Clayton-Lea 1 hour ago
Phoebe White, violinist is the winner of the 2021 RDS Music Bursary which includes a professional performance engagement with the RTÉ National Symphony Orchestra.Picture: Anna Gordon/Coalesce

Phoebe White wins €15,000 RDS music bursary

Music Dick O'Riordan 1 hour ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1