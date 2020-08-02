Rhythm Nation: Conor Adams

Growing up in Swords in Dublin, Conor Adams was bitten by the songwriting bug young. Now in his mid-30s, Adams has played in a succession of acclaimed Irish bands -- while indie fans fondly remember The Cast of Cheers, he is best known as the frontman of All Tvvins, the indie-pop duo who saw their debut album hurtle to number two in the Irish charts in 2016.

A couple of years ago, Adams quietly embarked...