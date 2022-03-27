Rhythm Nation: Classical musician Jennifer Stumm on why tracks by Dolly Parton and Nina Simone inspired her
The US violist, who tours Ireland next week, says her chosen instrument is a ‘musical chameleon, a character actor’
“As instruments go, you might say the viola drew an unlucky number in the musical lottery.” This is how Jennifer Stumm began her TEDx talk called An Imperfect Instrument that went viral in 2011.
Next week, the American musician will begin touring Ireland with a show of the same name, showing through performance and words how that imperfection “can be the very thing that gives us our voice”. Specially curated for audiences here, her...
