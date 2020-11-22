Rhythm Nation: Arthur Mathews selects the tunes

Arthur Mathews will always be best known as one half of the writing team (with Graham Linehan) that created Father Ted. In his latest book, however, he trains his satirical skills on a character who might have been considered a little too eccentric even for Craggy Island.

Dominic Cummings walked away from 10 Downing Street last week, but The Cummings Files secures his own place in comedy history. Supposedly found in an abandoned rucksack, this...