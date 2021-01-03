Radio and Theatre: Kathryn Thomas sets the pace for 2021
It’s the time of year when radio presenters become health and fitness motivators, but this year the encouragement is more gentle and heartwarming
Happy New Year! May 2021 be kinder to you than 2020 was. Radio stations are certainly optimistic that the turning calendar will bring changing fortunes for us all, with a little bit of help from them of course.
January may mark the start of the new year, but it also marks the transformation of radio presenters into personal motivators. If you think you might struggle with the sort of health interventions that will ensure your commitment to...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Classical Notes: A clarion call of hope from Great Music in Irish Houses
The festival failed to happen last year, but bounced back on New Year’s Eve with an evocative and moving performance of Messiaën
Rhythm Nation: Hermitage Green
The Limerick folk-rock outfit’s frontman Darragh Griffin selects the tunes that mean the most to him
Album reviews: Taylor Swift, Paul McCartney and the Black Keys
A mellowing US superstar, a Beatles legend and a blues/rock duo are reviewed this week
Emer Reynolds interview: ‘Phil Lynott’s success meant we could all dream of success’
The director’s new film, Songs For While I’m Away, retells the extraordinary story of Ireland’s first and arguably greatest rock star