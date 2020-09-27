Pillow Queens on why they’re no poster girls for progress

Power lies in the collective for Irish band Pillow Queens. Having formed in 2016, the quartet – who hail from Dublin, Wicklow and Kildare – have already picked up numerous industry plaudits. They were nominated for best song at the 2019 Choice Music Prize for their track Gay Girls; they’ve featured on the cover of GCN magazine; and played support to acts including Future Irelands – but there’s a sense from them that they’re doing...