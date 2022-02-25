Paul McLoone: The Foo Fighters’ foray into comedy-horror has met a sticky end, but the same can’t be said for all musicians who take a turn on the big screen

There is a moment near the beginning of Foo Fighters’ surprising new venture into comedy-horror, Studio 666, when the ever-affable Dave Grohl makes reference to one of the most timeless symbols of the folly of rock stars having a go at the acting lark. It is, of course, Sting in David Lynch’s ill-starred 1983 adaptation of Frank Herbert’s Dune. In a career characterised by some of the most enduringly disturbing imagery in modern cinema, Lynch...