Passing the screen test: Fiachna Ó Braonáin interview

The past year should have been an eventful and joyous one for Fiachna Ó Braonáin. In addition to his broadcasting duties on RTE Radio 1’s Late Date, he was planning to reunite with his fellow Hothouse Flowers members for a lengthy tour, including a date at the 50th anniversary of Glastonbury. He was also immersed in creating a documentary about Clannad‘s Moya Brennan.

As we know all too well, 2020...